Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, TER, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 4,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 750,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,500 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,929 contracts, representing approximately 492,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, TER options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.