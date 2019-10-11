Markets
BHVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, TER, RH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total of 4,299 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 429,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 750,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 11,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,500 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,929 contracts, representing approximately 492,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 887,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,800 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BHVN options, TER options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHVN TER RH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular