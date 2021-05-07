Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BHVN, GEF, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total volume of 2,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,400 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) options are showing a volume of 820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 82,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

