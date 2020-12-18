Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BGCP, MGNI, GME

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), where a total volume of 41,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 149.4% of BGCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 20,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BGCP. Below is a chart showing BGCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Magnite Inc (Symbol: MGNI) saw options trading volume of 66,923 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 143.9% of MGNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 13,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGNI. Below is a chart showing MGNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 155,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 21,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

