Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BGCP, MDB, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), where a total of 22,651 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of BGCP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,200 underlying shares of BGCP. Below is a chart showing BGCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 5,682 contracts, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BGCP options, MDB options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

