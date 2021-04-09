Markets
BGCP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BGCP, MDB, ALGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP), where a total of 22,651 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of BGCP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 8,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,200 underlying shares of BGCP. Below is a chart showing BGCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 5,682 contracts, representing approximately 568,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BGCP options, MDB options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BGCP MDB ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular