Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BEAM, DBX, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM), where a total of 6,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 41,571 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 43,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

