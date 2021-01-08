Markets
BEAM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BEAM, DBX, MRVL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM), where a total of 6,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 41,571 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 43,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,600 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BEAM options, DBX options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEAM DBX MRVL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular