Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BDX, PFE, QRVO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), where a total of 6,573 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 657,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 96,876 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 14,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 3,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 387,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

