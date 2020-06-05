Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BBBY, LVS, CBRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 75,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 28,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 53,988 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 5,252 contracts, representing approximately 525,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,200 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, LVS options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

