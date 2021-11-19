Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BAC, CCL, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 227,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 14,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 166,562 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 20,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 15,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, CCL options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

