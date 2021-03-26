Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, AZO, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 245,253 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 24.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 45,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,843 contracts, representing approximately 184,300 underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 9,245 contracts, representing approximately 924,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

