Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, UNP, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 317,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1072.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1072.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 20,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 5,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

