Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, PANW, CVAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 1,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 222,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 10,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And CureVac NV (Symbol: CVAC) saw options trading volume of 3,137 contracts, representing approximately 313,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of CVAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of CVAC. Below is a chart showing CVAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, PANW options, or CVAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

