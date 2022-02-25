Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, JOE, OPRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 205,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2460 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2460 strike highlighted in orange:
St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) saw options trading volume of 1,691 contracts, representing approximately 169,100 underlying shares or approximately 105.2% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) saw options trading volume of 2,087 contracts, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares or approximately 103.7% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 201,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
