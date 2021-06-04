Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, ANF, SUMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,912 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 191,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1370 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1370 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 18,277 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 4,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sumo Logic Inc (Symbol: SUMO) saw options trading volume of 8,010 contracts, representing approximately 801,000 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of SUMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of SUMO. Below is a chart showing SUMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

