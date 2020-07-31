Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, ESPR, OPK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 2,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 2,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 128,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, ESPR options, or OPK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

