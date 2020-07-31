Markets
AXSM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, ESPR, OPK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 2,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) options are showing a volume of 2,881 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 288,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 128,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, ESPR options, or OPK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXSM ESPR OPK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular