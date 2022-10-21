Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXSM, DEN, TJX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total volume of 6,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 624,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,700 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) saw options trading volume of 6,049 contracts, representing approximately 604,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 23,633 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,700 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
