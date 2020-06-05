Markets
AXP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, ISRG, MMM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 46,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 4,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 26,906 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ISRG options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP ISRG MMM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular