Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, ISRG, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 46,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 4,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 26,906 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, ISRG options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.