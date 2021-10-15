Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AXP, EXC, URI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) options are showing a volume of 27,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of EXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 7,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,200 underlying shares of EXC. Below is a chart showing EXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 292,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 638,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, EXC options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.