Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVYA, BHVN, FSLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA), where a total of 8,310 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 831,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.5% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 918,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 4,520 contracts, representing approximately 452,000 underlying shares or approximately 87% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 16,050 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

