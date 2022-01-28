Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVXL, LMND, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL), where a total of 5,374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 537,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 12,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 47,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

