Markets
AVT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVT, SWKS, MYOK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 4,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 10,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 2,188 contracts, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVT options, SWKS options, or MYOK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVT SWKS MYOK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular