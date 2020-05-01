Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVT, SWKS, MYOK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 4,246 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 851,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 10,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK) saw options trading volume of 2,188 contracts, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

