Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVT, MPW, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 6,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 894,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,800 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 35,649 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 74,412 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 24,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVT options, MPW options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.