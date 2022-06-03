Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVT, MPW, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT), where a total of 6,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 894,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,800 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 35,649 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 10,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 74,412 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 24,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

