Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, WFC, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 9,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 985,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 108,282 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 23,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 23,742 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, WFC options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.