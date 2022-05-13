Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, WFC, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 9,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 985,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 108,282 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 23,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 23,742 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

