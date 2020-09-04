Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, LULU, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 54,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 326.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 39,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring September 04, 2020, with 1,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 81,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 234.6% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LULU options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.