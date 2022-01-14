Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, KHC, PEAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 13,066 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 28,929 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 16,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
And Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: PEAK) options are showing a volume of 13,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of PEAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,000 underlying shares of PEAK. Below is a chart showing PEAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
