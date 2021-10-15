Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, DHR, VRTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 13,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 12,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 754,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, DHR options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO DHR VRTX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular