Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, DHR, VRTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 13,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) options are showing a volume of 12,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 754,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,400 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, DHR options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

