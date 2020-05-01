Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, CNX, DFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 12,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 3,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) saw options trading volume of 28,992 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 15,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 25,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 14,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

