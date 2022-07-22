Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, BJRI, MS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 8,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 829,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI) saw options trading volume of 1,556 contracts, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 34,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

