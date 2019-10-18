Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ATVI, UBER, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 38,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 3,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 41,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 124,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 10,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, UBER options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.