Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ASO, NRZ, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total volume of 16,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.9% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,600 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ) saw options trading volume of 28,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 20,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 3,562 contracts, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
