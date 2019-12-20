Markets
ARCH

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, NXST, CBMG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 217,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (Symbol: CBMG) saw options trading volume of 498 contracts, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of CBMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CBMG. Below is a chart showing CBMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, NXST options, or CBMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCH NXST CBMG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular