Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, NXST, CBMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Coal Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 217,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.3% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) options are showing a volume of 3,888 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of NXST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NXST. Below is a chart showing NXST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (Symbol: CBMG) saw options trading volume of 498 contracts, representing approximately 49,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of CBMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CBMG. Below is a chart showing CBMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

