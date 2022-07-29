Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, DPZ, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,702 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 270,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 3,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARCH options, DPZ options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.