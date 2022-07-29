Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ARCH, DPZ, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,702 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 270,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 565,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $392.50 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $392.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 3,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 05, 2022, with 516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

