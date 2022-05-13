Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, PHM, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 229,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 451.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 15,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 103,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 361.8% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 75,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 46,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 211.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2350 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2350 strike highlighted in orange:

