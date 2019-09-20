Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 206,908 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 723.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 13,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 24,366 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 208.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1235 strike call option expiring September 20, 2019, with 1,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,478 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 547,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1815 strike put option expiring September 20, 2019, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1815 strike highlighted in orange:

