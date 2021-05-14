Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 270,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 618.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3250 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 17,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3250 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 7,731 contracts, representing approximately 773,100 underlying shares or approximately 268.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 41,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 239.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2270 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

