Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 291,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 530.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 21,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 10,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 346.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 13,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 300.4% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or CUTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.