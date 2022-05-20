Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, CUTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 291,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 530.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2100 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 21,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 10,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 346.5% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) saw options trading volume of 13,950 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 300.4% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 464,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

