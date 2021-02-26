Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 269,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 716.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 11,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1370 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 183.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1940 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1940 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

