Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, NFLX

Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 261,741 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 434.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 7,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 976,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 252.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 01, 2020, with 57,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 146,151 contracts, representing approximately 14.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 13,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

