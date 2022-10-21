Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMRS, EBIX, AVIR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amyris Inc (Symbol: AMRS), where a total volume of 21,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of AMRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,200 underlying shares of AMRS. Below is a chart showing AMRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 1,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 112,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,300 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AVIR) options are showing a volume of 2,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of AVIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of AVIR. Below is a chart showing AVIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMRS options, EBIX options, or AVIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
