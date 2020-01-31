Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMGN, EXPE, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 24,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 13,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,700 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 33,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 4,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, EXPE options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.