Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, TWLO, MCD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 370,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 38,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 22,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 23,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, TWLO options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD TWLO MCD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular