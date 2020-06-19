Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, TWLO, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 370,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 56.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 38,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 22,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 23,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

