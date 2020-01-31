Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, M, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 315,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 58.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 20,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 69,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 24,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 12,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

