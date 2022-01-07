Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMC, DOCU, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 390,667 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 34,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 37,185 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,868 contracts, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, DOCU options, or IRBT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

