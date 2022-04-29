Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALXO, X, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALXO), where a total volume of 1,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of ALXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of ALXO. Below is a chart showing ALXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 71,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 16,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

