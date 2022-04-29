Markets
ALXO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALXO, X, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALXO), where a total volume of 1,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of ALXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 304,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of ALXO. Below is a chart showing ALXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 71,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 16,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALXO options, X options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXO X GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular