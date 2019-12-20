Markets
ALRM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALRM, IMKTA, OKTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 2,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 335,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) options are showing a volume of 544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of IMKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of IMKTA. Below is a chart showing IMKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALRM options, IMKTA options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALRM IMKTA OKTA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular