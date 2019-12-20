Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALRM, IMKTA, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 2,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 228,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 335,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) options are showing a volume of 544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of IMKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,800 underlying shares of IMKTA. Below is a chart showing IMKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

