Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALNY, EHTH, PBYI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 3,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Puma Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: PBYI) saw options trading volume of 11,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of PBYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,400 underlying shares of PBYI. Below is a chart showing PBYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, EHTH options, or PBYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

