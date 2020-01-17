Markets
ALNY

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALNY, EHTH, PBYI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 4,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 415,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 3,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 549,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Puma Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: PBYI) saw options trading volume of 11,088 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of PBYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,400 underlying shares of PBYI. Below is a chart showing PBYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, EHTH options, or PBYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALNY EHTH PBYI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular