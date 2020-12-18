Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALLK, WKHS, LMND

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK), where a total of 1,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 142,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 242,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) saw options trading volume of 88,190 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 5,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 546,300 underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 19,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

