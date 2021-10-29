Markets
ALL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALL, AZO, CVX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), where a total of 10,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1775 strike put option expiring October 29, 2021, with 42 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1775 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 65,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 13,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALL options, AZO options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALL AZO CVX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular