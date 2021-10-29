Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALL, AZO, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), where a total of 10,111 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.6% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,600 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 166,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1775 strike put option expiring October 29, 2021, with 42 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1775 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 65,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 13,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

