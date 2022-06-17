Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGM, PEN, LIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 11,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.5% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 735,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,100 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 4,428 contracts, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares or approximately 130.9% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 4,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

