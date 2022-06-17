Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGM, PEN, LIVN
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 11,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.5% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 735,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,100 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 4,428 contracts, representing approximately 442,800 underlying shares or approximately 130.9% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 4,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGM options, PEN options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.