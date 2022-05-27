Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, NKLA, WMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 7,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) options are showing a volume of 67,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of NKLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 16,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NKLA. Below is a chart showing NKLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS) options are showing a volume of 2,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, NKLA options, or WMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.