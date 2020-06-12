Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, AMD, OKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 7,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 773,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,600 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 296,152 contracts, representing approximately 29.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 19,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) options are showing a volume of 27,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, AMD options, or OKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

